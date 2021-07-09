Plan to reduce pollution in city: Collector
Krishna Collector J Nivas chaired the maiden meeting held at his camp office here on Thursday for the implementation of National Clean Air Programme in the city.
Published: 09th July 2021 08:53 AM | Last Updated: 09th July 2021 08:53 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Krishna Collector J Nivas said that a special plan of action has been drafted to further reduce the air pollution levels in Vijayawada. Nivas chaired the maiden meeting held at his camp office here on Thursday for the implementation of National Clean Air Programme in the city. To review the progress of the programme, the Central government representative and scientist Mahima arrived in the city.