Improve Oxygen supply to Covid hospital: Krishna district Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna collector J Nivas has directed health officials to enhance oxygen supply to the State Covid hospital here. Speaking after inspecting the oxygen plant on the hospital premises on Saturday, the collector said the facility is equipped with 10 KL, 12 KL, and 20 KL capacity tanks. He said there was a need to improve the oxygen plant capacity as well as performance under the current Covid conditions.

“Steps should be taken to arrange CCTV cameras and fencing near the oxygen plant. In addition to the pipeline that supplies oxygen to the hospital, another pipeline should be installed. Steps should be taken to supply oxygen without any interruption and focus should be laid on the functioning of the uninterrupted generators near the oxygen plants,” the collector told the officials.

The health officials were also instructed to install a new generator to avoid inconvenience to the patients.

“Oxygen should be given to the infected until their oxygen levels reach normal levels and they test negative,” the collector said. He suggested that a special oxygen ward be set up to provide treatment to people with low oxygen levels. Joint Collectors L Siva Shankar and K Mohan Kumar were also present.