Major yard modification commissioned at Vijayawada Railway Junction

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) has commissioned a major yard modification along with an electronic interlocking system in the Vijayawada yard to ease the train movements, particularly for trains operating between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.

According to SCR officials, previously, there used to be train detention whenever there was simultaneous movement of trains happening in both directions between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. The detention of these train movements in-turn used to have a cascading effect on the movement of other trains as well.

As part of the modification, a new cabin has been set-up, another cabin has been shifted and two existing cabins have been modified. A New Bulb Cabin with Electronic Interlocking (EI) has been commissioned with 32 routes. The NWBH cabin has been shifted and commissioned with 20 routes to provide connectivity with the newly added line of 1.5 km.