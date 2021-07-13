Special Covid-19 drives to contain virus till September: Krishna Collector Nivas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To contain the spread of Covid-19, Krishna district administration has come up with an initiative of implementing ‘No Mask, No Entry’ every Monday, ‘No Mask, No Ride’ on Tuesdays and ‘No Mask, No Sale’ on Wednesdays to sensitise the public at places of worship, offices and commercial establishments till September, Collector J Nivas said.

In a press release issued here on Monday, he said that the Covid-19 threat has not yet been eliminated. So, keeping this in view, the public should adhere strictly to the Covid-19 norms As part of the initiative, the ‘No Mask, No Entry’ guideline should be enforced at all government and private offices, places of worship, banks, post offices, malls, public parks, industries, commercial spaces and restaurants. Every Tuesday, ‘No Mask, No Ride’ is a must for motorists, commuters, and awareness campaigns on wearing face masks will be conducted, he said.

Every Wednesday, ‘No Mask, No Sale’ will be enforced strictly in shops and malls and the like. Shopkeepers will not sell goods to those customers who do not wear face masks, Nivas said. “Our focus is to enforce the special drive strictly in both urban and rural areas and make Krishna a Covid-19-free district,” the Collector said.