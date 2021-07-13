Vijayawada: Police teams formed to nab gang of highway robbers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kanchikacherla police formed special teams to nab the gang of robbers, which extorts money from truck drivers and commuters at knifepoint on Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway on Monday. Police said they received several complaints from the truck drivers that an unidentified gang stopped their vehicles by stopping their motorcycles in front of their trucks and threatened to kill them if they did not pay them money.

The police said they received more than four such complaints in the past week. “A truck driver, who was proceeding to Hyderabad, was robbed in a similar manner at Nakkalampet Junction near Kanchi where the gang intercepted the truck,” the police added.