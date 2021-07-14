Follow Covid-19 protocol: Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Although the number of Covid cases in the district have dropped, the public should continue to be responsible and strictly adhere to the guidelines, Krishna District Collector J Nivas said. He further warned the people of being penalised if Covid protocol is not followed.Speaking to mediapersons at a press conference on Tuesday, Nivas stated that the district administration was ready with a plan to contain further spread of the virus during the third wave by enforcing strict Covid regulations in the district.

“Section 144 is being implemented in congested areas. No one would be spared if they cause any disruption to public health. Wearing a mask is mandatory and in any case of violations, instructions have been given to the police to impose fines on those wandering around without a mask in public places”, the Collector said.

Covid awareness campaign

To sensitise the public about Covid, the administration will implement ‘No Mask-No Entry’ on every Monday at all government and private offices, ‘No Mask-No Ride’ on every Tuesday and ‘No Mask-No Sale’ at markets, shopping malls and commercial spaces every Wednesday till September.“We won’t hesitate to initiate action against the managements of shopping malls and owners in commercial spaces if violation of Covid norms is observed. Hefty fines will be imposed and the premises’ will be seized”, Nivas warned.

He said, more number of positive cases are being reported in mandals, such as Jaggaiahapeta, Vatasvai, Nandigama, Tiruvuru and Gampalagudem, that share a border with Telangana. Strict instructions were given to the officials concerned at respective mandals to enforce Covid norms without fail and provide medical treatment to those identified with symptoms during the fever survey, he said.

Over 16 lakh people receive Covid shot in Krishna district “When it comes to vaccination drive, so far 16,40,705 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Among them, 13,03,217 have received Covishield and 3,37,488 received Covaxin. As many as 1,74,089 mothers of children below five years have received vaccines. A special drive will be held soon to administer vaccines to 36,918 pregnant women,” the Collector informed.

Preparations to manage ‘third wave’ in full swing

Nivas further said, special arrangements are being made to provide treatment for children. With health experts cautioning that more children would be infected during the third wave, special wards with 100 beds each will come up at Old GGH in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam. “We have procured all the medical equipment and improved facilities to treat children at hospitals. A special training programme was also launched to train the doctors and nurses. Besides that steps are being taken to recruit medical staff”, the Collector said.