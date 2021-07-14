STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Follow Covid-19 protocol: Collector

Nivas warns people of strict action and hefty penalties if Covid guidelines are flouted

Published: 14th July 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff conduct COVID tests at Thummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Tuesday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Although the number of Covid cases in the district have dropped, the public should continue to be responsible and strictly adhere to the guidelines, Krishna District Collector J Nivas said. He further warned the people of being penalised if Covid protocol is not followed.Speaking to mediapersons at a press conference on Tuesday, Nivas stated that the district administration was ready with a plan to contain further spread of the virus during the third wave by enforcing strict Covid regulations in the district. 

“Section 144 is being implemented in congested areas. No one would be spared if they cause any disruption to public health. Wearing a mask is mandatory and in any case of violations, instructions have been given to the police to impose fines on those wandering around without a mask in public places”, the Collector said. 

Covid awareness campaign

To sensitise the public about Covid, the administration will implement ‘No Mask-No Entry’ on every Monday at all government and private offices, ‘No Mask-No Ride’ on every Tuesday and ‘No Mask-No Sale’ at markets, shopping malls and commercial spaces every Wednesday till September.“We won’t hesitate to initiate action against the managements of shopping malls and owners in commercial spaces if violation of Covid norms is observed. Hefty fines will be imposed and the premises’ will be seized”, Nivas warned. 

He said, more number of positive cases are being reported in mandals, such as Jaggaiahapeta, Vatasvai, Nandigama, Tiruvuru and Gampalagudem, that share a border with Telangana. Strict instructions were given to the officials concerned at respective mandals to enforce Covid norms without fail and provide medical treatment to those identified with symptoms during the fever survey, he said. 

Over 16 lakh people receive Covid shot in Krishna district “When it comes to vaccination drive, so far 16,40,705 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Among them, 13,03,217 have received Covishield and 3,37,488 received Covaxin. As many as 1,74,089 mothers of children below five years have received vaccines. A special drive will be held soon to administer vaccines to 36,918 pregnant women,” the Collector informed.

Preparations to manage ‘third wave’ in full swing

Nivas further said, special arrangements are being made to provide treatment for children. With health experts cautioning that more children would be infected during the third wave, special wards with 100 beds each will come up at Old GGH in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam. “We have procured all the medical equipment and improved facilities to treat children at hospitals. A special training programme was also launched to train the doctors and nurses. Besides that steps are being taken to recruit medical staff”, the Collector said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna District Collector Covid cases Covid awareness
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp