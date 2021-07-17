Green building council gives platinum rating to rly hosp new OPD block

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The New OPD (Outpatient Department) Block of Railway Hospital, Vijayawada has been awarded Platinum Rating under ‘New Service Building’ Category by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). This is the first service building of the Vijayawada Division to be bestowed with Platinum Rating by CII (Confederation of Indian Industry)-IGBC.

New OPD building has secured 51 points during the review process by IGBC and was awarded the highest Platinum rating certificate with a validity of three years.The IGBC-CII, with the support of the Environment Directorate of Indian Railways has developed the Green-Co Rating System to facilitate adoption of Green Concepts, thereby reducing the adverse environmental impacts and enhancing the overall experience. The rating system helps to address national priorities like water conservation, handling of waste, energy efficiency, and reduced use of fossil fuel.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway manager P Srinivas expressed his happiness for achieving the top class rating from the IGBC, in terms of green building certification. This conveys the seriousness with which Vijayawada Division is fulfilling its role as a responsible organisation committed towards a greener environment, he said while congratulating Md Nazeer Hussain, in charge chief medical superintendent, Railway Hospital, Vijayawada Division and RVNL team for the achievement.

The evaluation of ranking is broadly done on seven environmental categories as defined by IGBC Green Service Buildings category which include – site planning and design, water conservation, energy efficiency, building materials and resources, health and well-being.

Salient features of new OPD building

The facility consists of 13 doctor consultation rooms, 1 dispensary Vertical garden plantation on both sides

10 kWp capacity solar panels installed on the roof of the building to produce 14,465 kWh units per annum

Use of 100% LED fixtures, 5-star rated ceiling fans, air conditioning units and usage of Green Pro certified materials, Eco labelled building products.

Use of high solar-reflective index tiles for 100% roof area