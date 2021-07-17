STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Green building council gives platinum rating to rly hosp new OPD block

New OPD building has secured 51 points during the review process by IGBC and was awarded the highest Platinum rating certificate with a validity of three years.

Published: 17th July 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The New OPD (Outpatient Department) Block of Railway Hospital, Vijayawada has been awarded Platinum Rating under ‘New Service Building’ Category by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). This is the first service building of the Vijayawada Division to be bestowed with Platinum Rating by CII (Confederation of Indian Industry)-IGBC.

New OPD building has secured 51 points during the review process by IGBC and was awarded the highest Platinum rating certificate with a validity of three years.The IGBC-CII, with the support of the Environment Directorate of Indian Railways has developed the Green-Co Rating System to facilitate adoption of Green Concepts, thereby reducing the adverse environmental impacts and enhancing the overall experience. The rating system helps to address national priorities like water conservation, handling of waste, energy efficiency, and reduced use of fossil fuel.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway manager P Srinivas expressed his happiness for achieving the top class rating from the IGBC, in terms of green building certification. This conveys the seriousness with which Vijayawada Division is fulfilling its role as a responsible organisation committed towards a greener environment, he said while congratulating Md Nazeer Hussain, in charge chief medical superintendent, Railway Hospital, Vijayawada Division and RVNL team for the achievement.

The evaluation of ranking is broadly done on seven environmental categories as defined by IGBC Green Service Buildings category which include – site planning and design, water conservation, energy efficiency, building materials and resources, health and well-being.

Salient features of new OPD building

The facility consists of 13 doctor consultation rooms, 1 dispensary Vertical garden plantation on both sides
10 kWp capacity solar panels installed on the roof of the building to produce 14,465 kWh units per annum
Use of 100% LED fixtures, 5-star rated ceiling fans, air conditioning units and usage of Green Pro certified materials, Eco labelled building products. 
Use of high solar-reflective index tiles for 100% roof area

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Outpatient Department Railway Hospital Indian Green Building Council Platinum Rating
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp