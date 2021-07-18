Krishna district SP Siddharth Kaushal inspects Machilipatnam on bike 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district SP Siddharth Kaushal, who took charge six days ago, has taken the lead to ensure confidence among public by inspecting Machilipatnam town on a motorcycle along with other staff on Saturday.

Siddharth Kaushal, who carries out surprise checks on a motorcycle, shot to fame for implementing various public outreach programmes and received national awards, while working in Prakasam.

As a part of his visit, Kaushal visited all the police stations in the town and took stock of the situation.

First, the SP took a ride on a Bullet motorcycle along with DSP Masoom Basha and other staff from district police office covering all the major roads and junctions in the town.

He inspected traffic at Lakshmi Talkies, Revati Centre and Koneru Centre and visited Robertson police station and observed the functioning there.