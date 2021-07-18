Manipal Hospitals in Vijayawada adds Sputnik V to its COVID-19 vaccination portfolio

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, started administering Sputnik V vaccine as part of its COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The hospital will be administering the vaccine to around 250 people per day. The vaccination is priced at Rs 1,145 for a single dose as per the government’s tariff.

Manipal Hospitals superintendent Dr Charan Tej Koyi said, “We are expanding our vaccination portfolio by adding Sputnik V to our vaccination drive. We have procured 2,000 Sputnik V vaccine doses, which will be available for the public between 9 am to 5 pm on all days, except Sunday. People can register for their vaccination slot through the Aarogya Setu App or www.cowin.com. Additionally, people can also walk-in to get themselves vaccinated. We have taken measures to ensure stringent cold chain maintenance as per the required guidelines for the doses procured.”

Hospital director Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi said, “We have always been at the forefront in addressing Covid-19 and we are happy to add Sputnik V vaccine to our portfolio, making us one of the few hospitals to provide it in and around Vijayawada. We have been conducting the drive for Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. We have administered 70,000 doses till date and aim to replicate the same success for the Sputnik V vaccine roll-out.’’

Dr Sudhakar requested eligible beneficiaries to come forward and get the jab. Vaccination, along with wearing a face mask, regular sanitisation, and social distancing is the only way to fight Covid-19, he said and asked those coming for vaccination to carry at least one proof of identification. The second dose should be taken after 21 days of the first dose.

The first dose of Sputnik V vaccine was received by Garapati Sri Pavan, a 40-year-old resident of Vijayawada. He said, “I am happy to getting my first dose administered and also being the first person to get Sputnik V vaccine dose. I thank Manipal Hospitals for conducting this vaccination drive and making sure that the vaccination is accessible to everyone.’’