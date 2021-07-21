Kondur cops find missing boy near river

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Kondur police traced a missing boy in less than 24 hours of his parents filing a complaint on Monday.

According to police, Bhukya Venkata Dattu (14) went missing from near his residence in A Kondur Thanda on July 15 afternoon.

Soon after the family noticed that Dattu was missing they started looking for him. Fearing the boy could have been abducted, they informed the police on July 19.

Following the instructions of SP Siddharth Kaushal and Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu, A Kondur police registered a missing case and an investigation was taken up immediately.

The boy was found near Krishna river in Ibrahimpatnam. A Kondur police further gave counseling to the boy.