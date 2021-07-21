STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Two youngsters meet watery grave in Krishna river

The deceased were identified as Parachi Pawan Kumar from Guntur and Mavuri Prasad from Eluru town.

Published: 21st July 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two youngsters met watery grave when they ventured into River Krishna at Nagayalanka Srirama Padham Pushakar ghat on Monday evening. 

The deceased were identified as Parachi Pawan Kumar from Guntur and Mavuri Prasad from Eluru town. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel fished out the bodies from the river on Tuesday evening. 

According to Nagayalanka police, the incident happened on Monday when both the youngsters visited the ghat and ventured into water to take a swim. However, they were unable to judge the depth of the water and struggled to swim to the banks. The duo eventually drowned and, seeing this, passersby raised an alarm and informed the police. 

The police roped in the 10th battalion of NDRF on Monday evening to conduct the search operations and recovered one body. They fished out the another body on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
krishna river
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp