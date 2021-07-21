Two youngsters meet watery grave in Krishna river

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two youngsters met watery grave when they ventured into River Krishna at Nagayalanka Srirama Padham Pushakar ghat on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Parachi Pawan Kumar from Guntur and Mavuri Prasad from Eluru town. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel fished out the bodies from the river on Tuesday evening.

According to Nagayalanka police, the incident happened on Monday when both the youngsters visited the ghat and ventured into water to take a swim. However, they were unable to judge the depth of the water and struggled to swim to the banks. The duo eventually drowned and, seeing this, passersby raised an alarm and informed the police.

The police roped in the 10th battalion of NDRF on Monday evening to conduct the search operations and recovered one body. They fished out the another body on Tuesday.