One dies, 2 hurt in road mishap

VIJAYAWADA: A man (35) was killed, while his two friends were injured in a road accident near Kondaparva village of Vissannapeta mandal on Wednesday morning. Tragedy struck Pulapaka Suresh (35), Pulapaka Lakshmana Rao and Kommu Venubabu who were on their way home after purchasing medicines in Vissannapet town around 10 am, according to Vinnapet police.
