15-year-old raped by auto driver in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 19-year-old auto-rickshaw driver in Ajith Singh Nagar police station limits. The incident occurred on last Tuesday and came to light on Wednesday.

Ajith Singh Nagar CI SVV Lakshmi Narayana said the accused was identified as V Vasant Kumar (19) of Prakash Nagar.

The CI said after dropping all the passengers at Rajiv Nagar, he took the girl to an isolated place in Vambay Colony where he allegedly raped her. Later on Wednesday, the accused dropped the girl home.

When the minor girl told her parents, they approached the police and filed a complaint, he said.