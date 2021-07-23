STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Incessant Rains bring Vijayawada to a grinding halt

Incessant rains that have been lashing the city since Wednesday night have thrown normal life out of gear on Thursday.

Published: 23rd July 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

An uprooted tree in Srinagar Colony on Thursday.

An uprooted tree in Srinagar Colony on Thursday. (Photo I EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Incessant rains that have been lashing the city since Wednesday night have thrown normal life out of gear on Thursday. Many parts were flooded by noon, forcing Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to deploy squads to clear water-logging. Motorists faced a tough time traversing on the Eluru Road stretch between Chuttugunta and Seetharampuram due to overflowing drains and the KT Road stretch between Panja Centre and KBN College in Kothapet. Many major roads such as Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, Jammichettu Centre, Sunabbattila Centre, Krishna Lanka, Maruthi Nagar, One Town, Vidyadharapuram, Kabela Centre and the slopes on either side of the tunnel witnessed knee-deep rainwater. At Srinagar Colony, a tree got uprooted damaging two autos. 

In various parts of Krishna district, Vatsavai received maximum rainfall of 93.8 mm and the lowest rainfall of 12.8 mm was reported from Nagayalanka. At Dammuluru village, Veerulapadu mandal, a stream from Vyra and Kataleru overflowed on the road with floodwater, disrupting vehicular movement. Nandigama DSP Nageswara Reddy reached the spot and cautioned people of low-lying areas to relocate to safer locations. He asked the farmers not to visit their fields and cattle rearers to avoid visiting lakes and canals as they were overflowing following floods in Telangana. 

A control room has set up at Machilipatnam to monitor the rains and flood situation in the Krishna district. Collector J Nivas said the public can contact the control room telephone Nos. 99086-64635/08672-252572, in case any difficulty.  He added that instructions have been given to deploy the staff round-the-clock at the control room to assist the public. 

Roads overflowing with rainwater since Wednesday

Meanwhile, rural SP Vishal Gunni directed the police to be vigilant to prevent untoward incidents at lakes, bridges and to assist the people. The district received a rainfall of 25.99 mm on Thursday, the lowest in the past six days. While 35 mandals received a rainfall of above 20mm, Karempudi recorded the highest 64mm of rainfall. 

GMC commissioner Ch Anuradha interacted with officials about the arrangements  being taken following rainfall. She said equipment to drain out stagnant rainwater should be readied and traffic should be regulated shortly.  A tree was uprooted near the Women’s College area in Guntur and a girl was injured. The police have shifted her to the hospital, and cleared the traffic in the area. As the rains may continue for three more days, the officials instructed the people to be on the alert.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Vijayawada rains
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp