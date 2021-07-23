STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VIT-AP University signs agreement to sharpen skills of students

The MoU will provide an opportunity to the students, scholars and faculty members to carry out research and to develop several advanced applications under VLSI and RF Technologies.

Published: 23rd July 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

VIT-AP University

VIT-AP University

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The School of Advanced Sciences, VIT-AP University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Entuple Technologies virtually on Thursday.Vice-Chancellor Dr S V Kota Reddy, after signing the MoU with Entuple Technologies, said the pact is to impart skill and capabilities to the students in VLSI and RF Communication technologies and enable them to build their career in the emerging field. 

Entuple Technologies director (sales) SDD Mehta said that with this collaboration, VIT-AP can conduct free webinars/worskhops, faculty development programmes, short-term training programmes, training-cum-internship modules, career builder programmes in association with Entuple Technologies. These programmes are aimed at providing industry skills in the Campus and boost competency and employability of students.

