STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra government's decision burden on small, medium hospitals: Indian Medical Association

The IMA argued that oxygen requirement is more only during the pandemic and the oxygen plants to be set up by spending crores of rupees in hospitals will have no demand once the pandemic is over.

Published: 25th July 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Comparatively, large hospitals, even after a pandemic, will need oxygen in large quantities.

Comparatively, large hospitals, even after a pandemic, will need oxygen in large quantities. (Representational image| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Medical Association's Andhra Pradesh unit is vehemently opposing the State government’s orders making it mandatory for private hospitals with more than 50 beds to have an oxygen plant. IMA said the move is unviable and a burden on small and medium hospitals.

In a press release issued on Saturday, July 25, 2021, IMA-AP president-elect C Srinivasa Raju and others said the government’s threat to cancel registration of the hospitals if they do not set up captive oxygen plants and equipping themselves with 40-100 oxygen cylinders and concentrators is condemnable.

They argued that oxygen requirement is more only during the pandemic and the plants to be set up by spending crores of rupees will have no demand once the pandemic is over. “However, to ensure they are functional they have to be maintained while their use would be minimal.” 

Comparatively, large hospitals, even after a pandemic, will need oxygen in large quantities, so setting up oxygen plants is feasible while they would only be like a white elephant for small and medium hospitals. 

“Oxygen concentrators are better for a home setup and not hospitals as the equipment cannot provide oxygen at high pressure. When their (the units) requirement is minimal, hospitals procuring them by spending crores of rupees is not feasible. What would a small and medium hospital, which normally requires 4-5 oxygen cylinders, do with 40-50 oxygen cylinders?”  

It asked why the government is burdening the private hospitals with responsibilities of government hospitals and wondered if the former is aware that the concentration of so many oxygen cylinders can cause a fire hazard.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Medical Association Andhra Pradesh C Srinivasa Raju Oxygen plant Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh private hospitals
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp