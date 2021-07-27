STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Public throng Commissioner of Police's office for 'Spandana'

A total of 24 petitions were received under ‘Spandana’ and were sent to respective police stations for further process.

Published: 27th July 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

The Mahila Police was advised to ensure that every woman in their limits should downloaded Disha App.

People can report their issues/grievances to the SP by calling him on mobile number 86884-05050 between 11 am to 12 pm every Wednesday. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Public thronged Vijayawada Commissionerate on Monday morning as the Commissioner of Police Bathini Sreenivasulu resumed the ‘Spandana’ grievance redressal programme from Monday.Through videoconference, the top cop interacted with the petitioners and instructed respective station house officers (SHOs) to take action and ensure justice to the petitioners. 

A total of 24 petitions were received under ‘Spandana’ and were sent to respective police stations for further process. “Action on all those petitions will be taken in less than a week. We will try our best to render justice to the petitioners,” Sreenivasulu said.

Meanwhile, in order to pay special attention to women’s issues, rural SP Vishal Gunni has decided to conduct the ‘Spandana’ grievance redressal programme through phone calls, in addition to the Dial Your SP every Wednesday. To facilitate the people, the programmes are being initiated so that the people don’t have to come all the way to Guntur or to the respective police stations. 

People can report their issues/grievances to the SP by calling him on mobile number 86884-05050 between 11 am to 12 pm every Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Spandana Andhra Police
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp