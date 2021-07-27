Public throng Commissioner of Police's office for 'Spandana'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Public thronged Vijayawada Commissionerate on Monday morning as the Commissioner of Police Bathini Sreenivasulu resumed the ‘Spandana’ grievance redressal programme from Monday.Through videoconference, the top cop interacted with the petitioners and instructed respective station house officers (SHOs) to take action and ensure justice to the petitioners.

A total of 24 petitions were received under ‘Spandana’ and were sent to respective police stations for further process. “Action on all those petitions will be taken in less than a week. We will try our best to render justice to the petitioners,” Sreenivasulu said.

Meanwhile, in order to pay special attention to women’s issues, rural SP Vishal Gunni has decided to conduct the ‘Spandana’ grievance redressal programme through phone calls, in addition to the Dial Your SP every Wednesday. To facilitate the people, the programmes are being initiated so that the people don’t have to come all the way to Guntur or to the respective police stations.

People can report their issues/grievances to the SP by calling him on mobile number 86884-05050 between 11 am to 12 pm every Wednesday.