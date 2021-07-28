STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Scrap council meet on tax  policy today’ 

Association general secretary MV Anjaneyulu said if the agenda was approved it would place a tax burden on the denizens.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Taxpayers’ Association has appealed to Vijayawada  city mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi and corporators to scrap the special council meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday to cancel the objections raised by the TDP and CPI over proposed new taxation policy.  

Association general secretary MV Anjaneyulu said if the agenda was approved it would place a tax burden on the denizens. In the coming months, a section of house owners may even sell their properties. “It seems that the VMC council is keen on scrapping the property tax notification and scheduled a special council meeting on Wednesday. All objections filed by the people are not referred to the council,” Anjaneyulu opined. 

Though the association will not object to the council meeting on Wednesday, Anjaneyulu said, “We want to know how many objections made by the public are considered by the council. An explanation should be given by the council.”

