VIT founder chancellor donates Rs 50 L to CMRF

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT founder chancellor Dr G Viswanathan Wednesday handed over demand draft of Rs 50 lakh to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy towards Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support the efforts of the State government in its fight against Covid-19. Initially, VIT-AP donated Rs 25 lakh on March 30, 2020 as part of its contribution to the government in its fight against Covid-19.

Dr G Viswanathan informed Jagan that VIT University is recognised by the Centre as an Institute of Eminence and informed about the progress of VIT-AP University. The VIT-AP campus offers several avenues to explore one’s interests, identify core competencies, and engage in an evolving life cycle of education and growth.

He said from the academic year 2021-22, “we have announced GV Scholarship and Rajeswari Merit scholarships of 50 per cent and 100 per cent scholarships to district toppers and State toppers aimed at supporting candidates enrolling non-engineering programmes”. Jagan lauded the efforts of VIT-AP management, faculty and staff for making Amaravati as an education hub.