STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

VIT founder chancellor donates Rs 50 L to CMRF

Dr G Viswanathan informed Jagan that VIT University is recognised by the  Centre as an Institute of Eminence and informed about the progress of VIT-AP University.

Published: 29th July 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

VIT founder chancellor Dr G Viswanathan Wednesday handed over demand draft of Rs 50 lakh to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy towards Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  VIT founder chancellor Dr G Viswanathan Wednesday handed over demand draft of Rs 50 lakh to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy towards Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support the efforts of the State government in its fight against Covid-19. Initially, VIT-AP donated Rs 25 lakh on March 30, 2020 as part of its contribution to the government in its fight against Covid-19.

Dr G Viswanathan informed Jagan that VIT University is recognised by the  Centre as an Institute of Eminence and informed about the progress of VIT-AP University. The VIT-AP campus  offers several avenues to explore one’s interests, identify core competencies, and engage in an evolving life cycle of education and growth. 

He said from the academic year 2021-22, “we have announced GV Scholarship and Rajeswari Merit scholarships of 50 per cent and 100 per cent scholarships to district toppers and State toppers aimed at supporting candidates enrolling non-engineering programmes”. Jagan lauded the efforts of VIT-AP management, faculty and staff for making Amaravati as an education hub.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister’s Relief Fund YS Jagan Mohan Reddy VIT Dr G Viswanathan
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp