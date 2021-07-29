STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC corporators pass new taxation policy

Opposition stages protest ahead of special council meeting; CPM corporator B Satya Babu launches hunger strike

Published: 29th July 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The special council meeting of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) held on Wednesday passed a resolution for implementing the proposed new taxation policy. The police have arrested Left party and TDP corporators for protesting against the proposed new taxation policy, ahead of special council meeting and were taken to Krishna Lanka and Governorpet police stations, to restore law and order. Condemning the resolution, CPM corporator B Satya Babu launched a hunger strike before the council hall. 

During the meeting, TDP corporator K Swetha alleged that it is the Centre, which imposed tax based on the value of the property and enhanced garbage tax. Referring to the YSRC’s argument that implementation of GO 198 will get 15th Finance Commission funds, she said the new taxation policy is not being implemented in Gujarat, the PM’s home State. “I have worked with the Maharashtra Government for three years. The proposed new taxation policy was implemented by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, but it was a failure and only burdened house owners,” Swetha said. 

Police detain members of Left parties as they stage a protest demanding reduction in new property tax at VMC office in Vijayawada on Wednesday I Prasant Madugula

Commenting on the spiralling fuel prices in the State, she alleged that YSRC government which made tall claims of reducing fuel prices has collecting Rs 19.20 as tax on three types of diesel—22.25 percent VAT, Rs 4 per each litre as additional tax and road cess of Rs 1 per litre—in the last two months. When it comes to petrol, it is 31 percent VAT, Rs 4 per litre as additional VAT and Rs 1 per each litre as road cess, the TDP leader explained. 

Intervening, YSRC corporator B Punyaseela said that fuel prices are dependent on the crude oil prices and there is no role for the State government to play in increasing or decreasing the prices. She stressed on the need of implementing the GO 198 at making the ULBs financially independent. 

Explaining how the new tax system based on capital value of the property instead of the existing annual rental value works, Punyaseela said, “Till now, three months’ rent was charged as property tax. Under the new system, the property tax would be 0.1 to 0.5 percent of the capital value for residential structures, and 0.2 percent to 2 percent for non-residential structures. We have mentioned that the new tax (hike) would be limited between 10 percent and 15 percent of the existing rate. This means would not be beyond 15 percent for residential category.” For residences under 375 sq feet of plinth area, Rs 50 would be levied as property tax, she added and made it clear that property rights will be given only if taxes are paid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
taxation policy VMC corporator
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp