Hawala racket busted, two held 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Personnel of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) busted a hawala racket and arrested three persons at Tadigadapa 100 feet road near Penamaluru in the city suburbs on Thursday. Acting on specific information, the task force team intercepted a car during vehicle check and found Rs 40 lakh cash and 1,400 gm gold worth Rs 70 lakh. There was neither any bill or proof of income.

Task force ADCP KV Srinivasa Rao said that accused were identified as C Haribabu (40), E Balaji (29), both natives of Narsapuram village in West Godavari district, and M Manideep (34), a resident of Vijayawada. In the preliminary probe, we came to know that the duo worked as assistants at Devi Jewellers in Narasapuram.