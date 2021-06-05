60-year-old man kills wife with an axe in Tekulapalli

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old man killed his 55-year-old wife by chopping her with an axe, while she was asleep in Tekulapalli village under Thiruvur police station limits on Friday.

V Satyanarayana Reddy (60) murdered ghis wife as he doubted her fidelity.

Reddy also attacked his son Narsi Reddy, who managed to escape with minor injuries.

However, the accused was arrested and an offence of murder has been booked against him.

​He was nabbed while he was absconding on a motorcycle at Reddigudem village.