STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

South Central Railway installs 26 bottle shredder machines in Vijayawada Division

​The objective is to avoid use and throw of plastic bottles, especially at major railway stations where passenger footfall is more, according to South Central Railway officials.

Published: 05th June 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

South Central Railways

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) has installed bottle shredding machines (BCMs) at railway stations across the zone. As many as 26 such plants were installed across Vijayawada Division—14 in Guntakal Division and four in Guntur Division.

​The objective is to avoid use and throw of plastic bottles, especially at major railway stations where passenger footfall is more, according to SCR officials.

They said the usage of packaged drinking water, while travelling has increased over the years, especially during summer season. To mitigate the problem of accumulated plastic material and to strengthen the green environment, the Indian Railways has taken various initiatives to reduce, recycle and dispose of plastic waste generated in stations in an eco-friendly manner.

To give a push to these initiatives of eco-friendly disposal of plastic waste, a policy on installation of plastic bottle crushing machines (PBCM) at stations was introduced on September 27, 2019.

In addition to station premises, these bottle shredders are also installed in the Coach Maintenance Yard and Central Waste Collection Bin at important stations over the Zone to enable the cleaning staff to easily dispose of collected pet bottles, while cleaning the coach.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Central Railway
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp