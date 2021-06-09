STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra government enhances stipend of senior resident doctors

The SRDs boycotted duties last week in protest against the delay in clearing their pending stipend hike from January 2020.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As per the assurance given to the Senior Resident Doctors (SDRs), the state government on Tuesday issued orders enhancing their remuneration. 

The SRDs boycotted duties last week in protest against the delay in clearing their pending stipend hike from January 2020. 

At present, 300 SRDs and 800 final year PG doctors are working in various government hospitals in the State. SRDs, who are in higher position than PG doctors, are drawing just Rs 40,000 as monthly stipend after TDS, while their juniors get Rs 45,000. 

Following talks with the government and getting an assurance that their remuneration would be increased and all other demands would be looked into positively, the SRDs have joined duties.Principal Secretary (health) M Ravi Chandra issued the  GO enhancing the remuneration with effect from September 2020.

