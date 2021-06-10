Vijayawada Municipal Corporation identifies six divisions for special sanitation drive 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has identified six divisions out of 64 to conduct a special sanitation drive on a pilot basis, commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said.

​Addressing officials here on Wednesday, he said sanitation needs to be improved in six divisions—4, 10, 27, 36, 39 and 42 in three Assembly segments.

The public needs to be sensitised about segregation of wet and dry waste before handing it over to the sanitation workers.

Focus should be laid on making the respective divisions garbage-free. The sanitary inspectors were told to conduct awareness campaigns involving locals and RWAs and sensitise the public with the support of kalajaths (traditional art form of folk theatre) at main junctions, he said.

The drive will also focus on clearing the clogged drains and prevent breeding of mosquitoes in vacant lands in the divisions, he said.

Additional Commissioner (Projects) U Sarada Devi, CE M Prabhakar and other officials were present.