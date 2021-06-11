STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Annual tech festival, Teckzite-2021, starts at Rajiv Gandhi varsity, Nuzvid 

Teckzite will begin their departmental events on June 12. Some departmental events are still accepting registrations.

Published: 11th June 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Students and staff of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Nuzvid in Krishna district. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid has started its fifth edition of annual tech fest Teckzite-2021 on Wednesday.Many events such as Mind Blogger, Ludo, Envision, Cryptex, and Free Fire were completed on the second day of this national level techno-management fair. 

Dr Susil S Ramadasi, deputy director, Power Train Design, Automotive Association of India, and Pankaz Dubey, ex-managing director and country head Polaris Pvt Ltd, intellectual icon 2020 Tedx speaker, delivered a guest lecture. Revos’ virtual expo on BOLT, a hot topic in today’s world, as well as project expos and workshops, began on the first day and concluded on the second day. 

The guest lecture and virtual exhibition were streamed live on YouTube, with over 1,000 students participating and interacting with the presenters. More than 1,500 students attended all the programmes and offered their thoughts on how the activities helped them improve their skills. 

Machine Learning, IOT (Internet of Things), DWSIM, Metal Recovery, Construction Planning Management, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and 3D printing were among the workshops held. Over 850 students participated in these sessions, RGUKT, Nuzvid stated in a press release. 

Teckzite will begin their departmental events on June 12. Some departmental events are still accepting registrations. The students can participate in these events to get a taste of virtual reality’s wonder. For details log onto www.teckzite.org.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi University Teckzite
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp