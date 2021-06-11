Annual tech festival, Teckzite-2021, starts at Rajiv Gandhi varsity, Nuzvid 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid has started its fifth edition of annual tech fest Teckzite-2021 on Wednesday.Many events such as Mind Blogger, Ludo, Envision, Cryptex, and Free Fire were completed on the second day of this national level techno-management fair.

Dr Susil S Ramadasi, deputy director, Power Train Design, Automotive Association of India, and Pankaz Dubey, ex-managing director and country head Polaris Pvt Ltd, intellectual icon 2020 Tedx speaker, delivered a guest lecture. Revos’ virtual expo on BOLT, a hot topic in today’s world, as well as project expos and workshops, began on the first day and concluded on the second day.

The guest lecture and virtual exhibition were streamed live on YouTube, with over 1,000 students participating and interacting with the presenters. More than 1,500 students attended all the programmes and offered their thoughts on how the activities helped them improve their skills.

Machine Learning, IOT (Internet of Things), DWSIM, Metal Recovery, Construction Planning Management, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and 3D printing were among the workshops held. Over 850 students participated in these sessions, RGUKT, Nuzvid stated in a press release.

Teckzite will begin their departmental events on June 12. Some departmental events are still accepting registrations. The students can participate in these events to get a taste of virtual reality’s wonder. For details log onto www.teckzite.org.