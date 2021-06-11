Darshan timings at Durga temple enhanced by 2 hrs 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam has enhanced darshan timings by two more hours in view of partial relaxation of curfew which comes into effect from Friday.The new darshan timings would be from 6:30 am to 1:30 pm amid strict Covid-19 safety protocols, temple Executive Officer D Brahmaramba said. The devotees are requested to make note of the change in timings, she said.

Temple priests, however, would perform all rituals as per regular schedule. The Arjita Sevas would be performed in the name of devotees if tickets are purchased, she said. Due to Covid-19 crisis, the devotees are not allowed to participate in the daily services of the goddess. All services will be conducted by the temple priests as solitary services.

For the convenience of the devotees, Khadgamala Archana, Rudra Homa, Navagraha Shanti Homa, Chandi Homa, Laksha Kunkumarchana, Shanti Kalyanam, Mrityunjaya Homa, Ganapati Homa and Srichakra Navarnarchana sevas were held in the temple indirectly in the names of the devotees.

Interested devotees can book the tickets by logging into www.tms.ap.gov.in, www.kanakadurgamma.org, https://www.onlinesbi.com/sbicollect/icollecthome.htm, the EO added.