Heavy rains lash Srikakulam district as monsoon advances to more areas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains had been lashing isolated places in Srikakulam district since Wednesday morning. Pathapatnam recorded the highest rainfall of 9 cm. Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in coastal and Rayalaseema districts. According to IMD, more rains are expected in the state under the impact of monsoon.

A low pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in the next 24 hours. It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours, and move towards Odisha.Thunderstorms and lightning with heavy to very heavy rainfall are very likely at isolated places in the north coastal districts for the next four days.