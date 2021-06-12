Centre’s Green Champion award to KLU

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: KL Deemed to be University near Vijayawada has been awarded ‘One District One Green Champion’ by the Centre for its outstanding contribution to the Swachh Bharat initiative of the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), Department of Higher Education.

The award is based on various parameters including hygiene, cleanliness, usage of green and renewable energy, waste management, green campus drive, besides observing post COVID-19 precautions and maintaining other social distancing norms.

Koneru Satyanarayana, president, KL University said, “We take pride in contributing our bit in making India clean and Atmanirbhar. The award is a testimony to our commitment towards rending social responsibility with utmost sincerity.”