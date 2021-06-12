STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Tantrik’ couple arrested for blackmailing family 

Unable to bear the torment any longer, the victims approached Guduru police and filed a complaint through a email.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police on Friday arrested a couple for blackmailing a family of uploading their daughter’s objectionable photos online in Guduru if they did not give them money. The accused were identified as Vinukonda Subba Rao and his wife Siva Parvati, residents of Sardanagar Colony in Guntur.  According to Guduru police, the couple approached the victim’s family through another person and claimed that someone had performed black magic (chatha podi) on their daughter.

They claimed that they would perform a cleansing ritual to cure her of it. Believing them, the parents acquiesced. The girl was made to sit half-naked before the tantrik and asked to worship by closing her eyes. During the puja, the couple clicked pictures and videos of her. Later they started blackmailing the family by threatening to post the photos and videos online if they did not give them money.

Unable to bear the torment any longer, the victims approached Guduru police and filed a complaint through a email. The police constituted a team and searched for the accused. Tracing them in Guntur, the police team went there and arrested them. A case under the charges of cheating and extortion has been booked against the accused. The duo has been produced before a local court and sent to judicial remand.

