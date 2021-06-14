‘Improve virus services at dist govt hospital’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector J Nivas has directed health department officials to improve amenities and offer better treatment to infectees at the District Government Hospital, Machilipatnam. The Collector on Sunday convened a review meeting with the officials and discussed the steps to be taken to improve medical infrastructure to tackle the spread of the possible third Covid-19 wave.

He also took stock of the bed availability in the hospital. The officials informed him that 40 ICU beds are available in the hospital and nursing staff are deployed three shifts a day. In May, the hospital has treated 300 Covid-19 patients, the highest during the pandemic, the doctors informed.