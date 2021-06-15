APUCF criticises govt 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Urban Citizens’ Forum (APUCF) took exception against the Centre for fleecing people in the name of taxation during Covid-19. Condemning the attitude of the State and central governments, the APUCF will stage protest demonstrations across the State on Wednesday and Thursday, forum convener Ch Babu Rao said on Monday.

“How can the State government impose garbage tax and increase property tax when people are facing a tough time to meet their daily needs?” he questioned. He warned that the property value-based tax system would impose a burden of Rs 3,000 crore on the people and Rs 10,000 crore in stages.

As per the notification, the VMC has proposed a property tax of 0.15 per cent on the market value of residential buildings, 0.30 per cent on commercial buildings and 0.50 per cent on vacant lands for a year. According to data, public buildings in the city are valued at Rs 70,000 crore, which would increase the existing house tax of Rs 82 crore to Rs 225 crore.