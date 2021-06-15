VMC to make people aware of SWM norms 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has roped in cultural troupes in a bid to sensitise people to follow better sanitation practices and adhere to solid waste management guidelines in the six divisions identified as model divisions. The cultural troupes will conduct awareness programmes at major junctions and circulate pamphlets at people’s doorstep, VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said.

The cultural troupes on Monday toured Vidyadharapuram, Kamakoti Nagar, Nalugu Stambala Centre, Kummarapalem under division number 39 and Bhavanipuram and HB Colony localities under division number 42 to promote Swachh Vijayawada campaign.

CMOH Geeta Bai has called on the RWAs and households to extend their support to segregate wet and dry waste separately before handing it over to the sanitation workers for effective implementation of solid waste management guidelines.