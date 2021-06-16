More vehicles to be added in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation waste collection fleet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More than 220 vehicles will be added to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) fleet for segregating and shifting of waste from households and commercial establishments, as per VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh.

Addressing the officials at a review meeting here on Tuesday, Venkatesh directed them to come up with a plan of action for maintaining cleanliness and effective implementation of solid waste management guidelines issued by the Centre.

Focus should be laid by the officials in sensitising the public about the goals of Clean Andhra Pradesh programme during the special sanitation drive commenced in six divisions of the city, he said. This apart, the civic body should also take up programmes on a pilot basis for implementing the directives of NGT in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Policy, he said.

Each household in the city will be provided three coloured dust bins (red, blue and yellow) for improving garbage collection under VMC ambit.