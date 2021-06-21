Vijayawada Municipal Corporation suspends two resource persons

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Urban Community Development project officer J Aruna has suspended two resource persons for illegally collecting money to provide loans for a self-help group (SHG) through banks.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, Aruna said that upon receiving complaints from the SHG women against two resource persons M Kavitha (division 50) and Mumtaz Begum (division 39), an inquiry was ordered against the duo to ascertain the facts.

“In our investigation, we came to know that Kavitha and Mumtaz Begum collected money from the SHG groups for providing loans through banks,” she said.

The duo were suspended with immediate effect. She also cautioned that action will be taken against the field level staff if they commit any irregularities while executing their duties.