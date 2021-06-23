32 RPF personnel of South Central Railway win exemplary awards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 32 Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials of South Central Railway were bestowed with the prestigious Ati-Utkrisht and Utkrisht Seva Padaks for the year 2019 by the Ministry of Home Affairs, in recognition of their meritorious service and dedication towards duty.

Twelve RPF personnel were awarded Ati-Utkrisht Seva Padak and 20 RPF personnel were given Utkrisht Seva Padak. Utkrisht and Ati-Utkrisht Seva Padaks were instituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the permanent police personnel throughout the Indian Union in consideration of the long term service medal based on the length of service after 15/20 years.

South Central Railway general manager Gajanan Mallya complimented the awardees. He stated that all the officials have been serving the zone with utmost dedication and devotion to duty and exuded confidence that the RPF will continue to excel. Mallya also advised the RPF personnel to carry on their exemplary work in providing security to railway users and property.