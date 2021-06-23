ACB sleuths raid Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Tuesday conducted surprise checks at the town planning office and revenue wings at the Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation building in Krishna district. Teams led by additional ACB SP Maheshwara Raju raided the office around 11 am. The raids continued for more than six hours.

The checks allegedly revealed a number of irregularities, including poor maintenance of approved plans and registers. The ACB sleuths also seized some ‘crucial’ documents pertaining to the alleged irregularities. However, the ACB officials denied sharing information and told that the report will be submitted to DG PSR Anjaneyulu.