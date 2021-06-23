STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Kanaka Durga temple will get new look soon: Paila Sominaidu

Durga Temple trust board panel ratifies as many as 43 proposals 

Published: 23rd June 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Artistes from Kerala perform at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. (File Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Trust board committee of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams (SDMSD) held a meeting in which it ratified 43 proposals, including development works under integrated development of temple, on Monday. The committee, headed by chairperson Paila Sominaidu, stated the temple’s engineering department prepared the master plan. It is awaiting Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s approval.

Addressing mediapersons, Sominaidu said the development works, including works at Nitya Annadanam building, Prasadam kitchen, tonsuring hall among others, will commence before Dasara. Stating that darshan timings have been revised, he explained that rooms and guest houses are being renovated around the premises to provide amenities for the devotees visiting the temple from various places. 

“Following the directions of Endowments Commissioner, the engineering department has prepared a DPR of the works, which will be completed with the funds sanctioned by the Chief Minister during his visit to the temple during Dasara last year. The authorities have  proposed expansion and other works to provide better amenities to the devotees,” Sominaidu said. 

He said that prices of temple-operated guest rooms have been slashed by 30 per cent to increase the occupancy ratio.  “While the rent for AC rooms per day has been reduced from Rs 1,200 to Rs 900, the rent of non-AC rooms stands at Rs 600 per day,” Sominaidu explained, adding that legal opinion was sought on reappointing the staff suspended after they found common irregularities during the ACB raids. Temple EO D Bramarambha said they have noticed that the temple incurred a revenue loss of 80 per cent due to curfew restrictions. 

“We are finding it tough to disburse salaries of the temple staff. Darshan timings have been changed in line with relaxation in curfew from 6 am to 6 pm from Monday. The new darshan timings will be from 6.30 am to 5.30 pm,” the EO said.  “Due to the Covid-19 imposed curfew, the temple received less revenue in May and June. While the temple records an average revenue of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh on normal days and Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh on Fridays and Sundays, the situation is different now as the revenue has not crossed Rs 2 lakh through sale of darshan tickets and prasadam,” Bramarambha said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SDMSD Kanaka Durga temple
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp