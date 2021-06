By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mylavaram police arrested two persons, both daily wagers, in connection with the murder of a woman on Tuesday.

Disclosing the case details, Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu said the 44-year-old woman was found dead in a coconut garden. The postmortem report a day later noted presence of a ligature mark on the woman’s neck, suggesting she was strangled to death. “Eight teams were constituted to trace the suspects. Mariadas and Nageswara Rao were arrested.”