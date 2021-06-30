Techie found dead under suspicious circumstances in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A software employee was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday night at his residence under Nunna police station limits. The deceased Krovidi Satya Sai Krishna (34), a senior consultant with Infosys company and a native of Akiveedu village was in news last year after he along with his team developed a mobile application as well as a website for selfchecing Coronavirus.

According to Nunna police, the deceased has been working from home for the past one year due to Covid restrictions. Family members told police that Krishna had been consuming alcohol from his college days and was addicted to it. Later, he started consuming sleeping pills and other sedatives as liquor was unavailable during lockdown. Preliminary investigation suggested that Sai might have died due to excessive consumption of alcohol and that being diabetic and having other health problems might have complicated matters.

“He reportedly consumed alcohol on Sunday night and lost consciousness. When the family members tried to wake him on Monday morning, he was unresponsive. Family members rushed him to a nearby private hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead. A case of suspicious death was registered and the body was sent for post mortem,” the Nunna police said.