STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Techie found dead under suspicious circumstances in Vijayawada

A software employee was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday night at his residence under Nunna police station limits.

Published: 30th June 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A software employee was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday night at his residence under Nunna police station limits. The deceased Krovidi Satya Sai Krishna (34), a senior consultant with Infosys company and a native of Akiveedu village was in news last year after he along with his team developed a mobile application as well as a website for selfchecing Coronavirus.

According to Nunna police, the deceased has been working from home for the past one year due to Covid restrictions. Family members told police that Krishna had been consuming alcohol from his college days and was addicted to it. Later, he started consuming sleeping pills and other sedatives as liquor was unavailable during lockdown. Preliminary investigation suggested that Sai might have died due to excessive consumption of alcohol and that being diabetic and having other health problems might have complicated matters.

“He reportedly consumed alcohol on Sunday night and lost consciousness. When the family members tried to wake him on Monday morning, he was unresponsive. Family members rushed him to a nearby private hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead. A case of suspicious death was registered and the body was sent for post mortem,” the Nunna police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vijayawada techie death
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp