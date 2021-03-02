STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Air India likely to operate flights between Muscat & Vijayawada from May first week

Sources said the airliner has come up with the proposal after examining the number of footfalls to Vijayawada from UAE through special flights operated under Vande Bharat Mission.

Published: 02nd March 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

flight, coronavirus, air india

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Air India has reportedly sought permission from officials of Vijayawada International Airport to provide a slot for operating non-stop flights between Muscat and Vijayawada thrice a week for six months from March 28 to October 30.However, due to the ongoing expansion works of international terminal building taken up at an estimated cost of `1.5 crore, the proposal may get delayed by two months. 
“We are hoping the AAI will examine the proposals and okay the flight services between Muscat and Vijayawada from May first week,” Vijayawada airport director G Madhusudana Rao said. 

Sources said the airliner has come up with the proposal after examining the number of footfalls to Vijayawada from UAE through special flights operated under Vande Bharat Mission. In its proposal, the airliner has sought permission to provide a slot as part of its summer special services. As per the proposed schedule, the flights will be operated thrice a week from Muscat to Vijayawada and later proceed to Tiruchirapalli. 

Madhusudana Rao said in the past few years, the number of passengers travelling abroad from coastal districts have increased. During Covid-19, the airport handled special flights arriving from Dubai, Kuwait, Doha, Saudi Arabia, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi under Vande Bharat Mission. 

After examining from all angles, the airliners have started approaching the AAI seeking permission to operate international flights from Vijayawada, he said. Recently, a representation has been submitted to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation Board member K Venkateswarlu about the bilateral traffic rights. In his representation, Rao also explained that several companies have expressed interest to operate domestic and international services from Vijayawada, but operation of such flights will be possible if the airport has bilateral traffic rights. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp