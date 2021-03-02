Air India likely to operate flights between Muscat & Vijayawada from May first week

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Air India has reportedly sought permission from officials of Vijayawada International Airport to provide a slot for operating non-stop flights between Muscat and Vijayawada thrice a week for six months from March 28 to October 30.However, due to the ongoing expansion works of international terminal building taken up at an estimated cost of `1.5 crore, the proposal may get delayed by two months.

“We are hoping the AAI will examine the proposals and okay the flight services between Muscat and Vijayawada from May first week,” Vijayawada airport director G Madhusudana Rao said.

Sources said the airliner has come up with the proposal after examining the number of footfalls to Vijayawada from UAE through special flights operated under Vande Bharat Mission. In its proposal, the airliner has sought permission to provide a slot as part of its summer special services. As per the proposed schedule, the flights will be operated thrice a week from Muscat to Vijayawada and later proceed to Tiruchirapalli.

Madhusudana Rao said in the past few years, the number of passengers travelling abroad from coastal districts have increased. During Covid-19, the airport handled special flights arriving from Dubai, Kuwait, Doha, Saudi Arabia, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi under Vande Bharat Mission.

After examining from all angles, the airliners have started approaching the AAI seeking permission to operate international flights from Vijayawada, he said. Recently, a representation has been submitted to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation Board member K Venkateswarlu about the bilateral traffic rights. In his representation, Rao also explained that several companies have expressed interest to operate domestic and international services from Vijayawada, but operation of such flights will be possible if the airport has bilateral traffic rights.