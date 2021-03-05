STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIMIM looks to expand base, enters VMC poll fray 

The party has been contesting in predominantly Muslim populated segments in Rayalaseema and other parts of the State even before the bifurcation of the State.

AIMIM party office

Image of AIMIM party office used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By P Hareesh
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has entered the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) poll fray. Two of the party candidates are contesting the 50th and 54th divisions of the Corporation, both falling under Vijayawada East constituency.

Though the Hyderabad-based party, which had spread its party units to North Indian States, had been contesting select seats for the Assembly and also Corporations and municipalities across AP, it is for the first time that its candidates are in the VMC poll fray. The party has been contesting in predominantly Muslim populated segments in Rayalaseema and other parts of the State even before the bifurcation of the State.

In the present elections to urban local bodies, it had fielded its candidates in Kurnool Municipal Corporation, Nandyal, Adoni, Nandikotkur and Yemmiganur municipalities in Kurnool district.“This is our debut contest in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation elections. Two of us are contesting this time,’’ MIM candidate from 50th division Raqeeb told TNIE. The other contestant is Shaik Sameer from 54th division. 

MIM’s MLA from Nampally Assembly constituency in Telangana Jaffer Hussain Meraj on Thursday campaigned for the party candidates. “We are hoping that our party chief Asaduddin Owaisi campaigns for us. However, he is busy with the elections scheduled in five States,’’ Raqeeb said. The MIM is contesting the elections in West Bengal and also in southern State of Tamil Nadu, for the first time.

Raqeeb said they are confident of making their debut a successful one by winning both the seats. Asaduddin Owaisi is also likely to campaign in support of his party candidates in Kurnool Municipal Corporation, sources said.

