Seven students faint after eating chocolates

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seven students of Gudivada RCM Missionary Aided School fainted after eating non-ISI marked chocolates on Tuesday. The teacher said after the class 1 students complained of weakness and dizziness, they were asked asked to wash their face. But, around 12 pm, the students suddenly collapsed in the classroom.

Speaking to TNIE, DEO Rajyalakshmi said the students were rushed to Gudivada government general hospital. “The doctors concluded that the students fainted after consuming non-ISI marked chocolates. While four of the seven students have been discharged from the hospital after first-aid, the remaining three will be discharged by Tuesday night,” she said. “The blood samples of all students were collected and their condition is stable,” the DEO said.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) visited the school and hospital and interacted with the teachers, parents and doctors. Health Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas instructed DMHO Dr Suhasini to ensure proper medical treatment to students. The DMHO informed the Health Minister that the incident happened before the students ate their midday meal.