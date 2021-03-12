Krishna Collector to flag off Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav rally today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz will flag off a rally “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav” commemorating the 75th year of Independence from his camp office to Bapu Museum on Mahatma Gandhi Road in the city on Friday evening. Vijayawada is one among the 75 prominent cities identified by the Centre for holding the celebrations. At 5 pm, a photo exhibition, cultural programmes and the freedom fighters will be felicitated at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College, the Collector informed.

Imtiaz further said that hoisting of national flag, march-past by police contingents and release of balloons into the air will form part of cultural performances on the occasion. Essay writing, elocution and painting competitions with the theme of nationalism, and Kavi Sammelan will also be conducted as part of the celebrations, he added.