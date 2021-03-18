Man caught stealing Rs 3,000 in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The driver of an endowments department official was caught stealing money during the counting of hundi collection at Ramatheertham temple in Vizianagaram district on Wednesday.

The temple officials recovered Rs 3,000 from him. According to sources, Naresh, driver of an endowments official, participated in the counting of the hundi collection. Naresh allegedly tried to steal Rs 3,000 cash and was caught by the security staff.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao directed the endowments special commissioner to conduct an inquiry and submit a detailed report to him.