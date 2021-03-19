STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Meet Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, the fifth woman mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Bhagya Lakshmi, a first-time corporator, who won the 46th division on YSRC ticket, sworn in as the mayor at the municipal corporation council meeting on Thursday.

Published: 19th March 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi on her way to VMC council hall after paying floral tributes to the statue of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy in Vijayawada | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, who was elected unanimously as the fifth woman mayor of Vijaywada on Thursday, said her top priority is to implement the welfare schemes of the government and transform Vijayawada into a modern city by taking up various infrastructure projects with Rs 600 crore sanctioned by the State government recently. 

“A plan of action will be evolved soon with the coordination of officials concerned to ensure drinking water supply to the residents during summer. I am ready to take suggestions of other corporators too and will develop the city on all fronts,” she said.

Bhagya Lakshmi, a first-time corporator, who won the 46th division on YSRC ticket, sworn in as the mayor at the municipal corporation council meeting on Thursday. Bhagya Lakshmi worked as a cable operator.

District Collector A Md Imtiaz, who had convened the Municipal Corporation Council meeting with the newly elected members, announced Bhagya Lakshmi as the mayor based on B-form submitted by 47 YSRC corporators, out of the total 64. 

B Durga (division 15) was elected as deputy mayor. Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation chairman and MLA Malladi Vishnu were also present. Earlier, the YSRC corporators paid rich tributes to the statue of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in the city.

Bhagya Lakshmi’s selection as a mayor came as a surprise for many. It was B Punyaseela, party floor leader in the previous Council, who was the frontrunner for the post. However, Bhagya Lakshmi was picked by the party as the mayoral candidate and it was said that minister Vellampalli played a key role in getting her the post.

Punyaseela abstained from the oath-taking ceremony and election to mayor and deputy mayor of VMC. Fourteen TDP corporators and one CPI (M) corporator were also administered oath by the district collector.

Rotation policy in Masula, Venkateswaramma mayor for first two years 

M Venkateswaramma of division 23 was unanimously elected as first Mayor of Machilipatnam after it was upgraded into a municipal corporation. She hails from BC Community. Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, who is the presiding officer, administered oath to the newly elected mayor and corporators. The State government has decided to follow rotation policy for the mayor post. Venkateswaramma will serve as the mayor for the first two years of the council, while Ch Nageswaramma will be the mayor for the remaining tenure. T Kavitha of division 12 was elected as deputy mayor. She hails from SC Community

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi VMC Vijayawada Municipal Corporation
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp