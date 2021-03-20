STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rowdy-sheeter externed from Machilipatnam

Published: 20th March 2021 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 11:05 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The district administration on Friday externed Chintha Chinni, a rowdy-sheeter and accused in Machilipatnam Market Yard chairman Moka Bhaskar Rao murder case, for six months. 

Collector A Md Imtiaz has issued orders pertaining to the externment and instructed the local police to collect Chinni’s new address and give it at the nearest police station. However, he would be allowed in the city to attend court cases during the period of externment. 

Chintha Chinni contested  civic elections on a TDP ticket and lost to the deceased market yard chairman Moka Bhaskar Rao’s wife Venkateswaramma. Bhaskar Rao was murdered by Chintha Chinni and others in broad daylight on June 29 last.

