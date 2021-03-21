STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Two held for rape, murder of Vijayawada woman 

Noticing that the woman was alone, Narasimha sexually assaulted her. Fearing that she might inform others about the incident, he strangulated her using her saree. 

Published: 21st March 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gampalagudem police arrested two persons for allegedly raping and murdering a woman at Tunikipadu village on Saturday .The accused were identified as Gajjela Narasimha Rao alias Narasaiah and his uncle Gajjela Murali Krishna. 

Addressing media at Tiruvuru police station on Saturday, CI M Sekhar Babu said the incident happened around 12 pm on March 14 when the 30-year-old married woman was returning from a chilli field after completion of work.

Noticing that the woman was alone, Narasimha sexually assaulted her. Fearing that she might inform others about the incident, he strangulated her using her saree. 

Meanwhile, locals noticed that the woman was still alive and informed her family members. She was admitted to Khammam government hospital where she breathed her last on the same day around 9 pm. 
Police arrested Narasimha and Murali Krishna during vehicle checks at Penugolu village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Violence against women Rape Death Andhra Pradesh rape
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp