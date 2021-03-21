Two held for rape, murder of Vijayawada woman 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gampalagudem police arrested two persons for allegedly raping and murdering a woman at Tunikipadu village on Saturday .The accused were identified as Gajjela Narasimha Rao alias Narasaiah and his uncle Gajjela Murali Krishna.

Addressing media at Tiruvuru police station on Saturday, CI M Sekhar Babu said the incident happened around 12 pm on March 14 when the 30-year-old married woman was returning from a chilli field after completion of work.

Noticing that the woman was alone, Narasimha sexually assaulted her. Fearing that she might inform others about the incident, he strangulated her using her saree.

Meanwhile, locals noticed that the woman was still alive and informed her family members. She was admitted to Khammam government hospital where she breathed her last on the same day around 9 pm.

Police arrested Narasimha and Murali Krishna during vehicle checks at Penugolu village.