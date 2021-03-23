Vijayawada: Three-day workshop on toilet maintenance in schools

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: School Education department in association with International Academy of Environmental Sanitation and Public Health (IAESPH) will organise a three-day training programme for officials and resource persons over maintenance of toilets in all schools across the State from Tuesday. The training programme will be held at Berm Park here.

In a press release issued here on Monday, Commissioner of School Education Vaderuvu Chinna Veerabhadrudu said that government schools across the State are getting a facelift under Nadu-Nedu scheme being implemented by the State government.

Informing about the three-day training programme schedule, he said that training will be imparted to the officials and resource persons over sanitation- hygiene and functioning of sanitation equipment on Tuesday, maintenance of toilets in schools and scientific handling of waste on Wednesday and carrying out ground-level inspection at AP Tribal Welfare Residential Girls’ High School, Guntupalli and Zilla Parishad School.