Transgenders in Srikakulam get ID cards

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Members of the transgender community in Srikakulam district have been issued government identity cards. Collector J Nivas distributed the cards, prepared as per the instructions of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, at a function held at his office here on Wednesday. He said housing sites would be allotted to the transgenders, and that the ID cards are being issued to them to help them get benefits of various government schemes.

The collector directed them to go to the nearest village secretariat to get details of the welfare schemes. Bejjipuram Youth Club helped the members register their details online. Its president, M Prasadarao, said 93 people from the community in the district had been getting pensions as part of a government scheme.